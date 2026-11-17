NATO is conducting another exercise on the alliance's eastern flank. Specialized logistics maneuvers are taking place in Bydgoszcz, Poland.

Military personnel are testing operational logistics mechanisms with the participation of specialists from the relevant headquarters in Naples. Using computer simulations, the military is practicing the reception, deployment, and rapid deployment of large troop contingents to a potential theater of operations.

Particular attention is being paid to the uninterrupted delivery of heavy equipment, fuel, and ammunition in crisis scenarios. The exercise will last until November 27.