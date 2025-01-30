3.44 RUB
NATO deploys reconnaissance vehicles to Belarusian border
Fennec armed reconnaissance vehicles transferred by the Netherlands to reinforce local NATO units have arrived to Lithuania.
It is expected that the Fennecs will be deployed closer to the Belarusian border, where they will intercept communications and conduct radar monitoring of the airspace over our territory.
In recent months, NATO contingents in Lithuania have been intensively strengthened.Lithuania itself was one of the first in the alliance to declare its intention to spend 5% of its GDP for defense needs.Notably, starting from the current year.