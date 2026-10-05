NATO Drafts “Theory of Victory” for a Clash on the Eastern Flank

NATO prepares a “Theory of Victory” strategy for clashes on the eastern flank

The North Atlantic alliance is hastily preparing a large-scale defensive strategy entitled “Theory of Victory” for a possible military clash on the eastern flank.

The plan places its main bet on the mass use of the latest digital technologies, including autonomous drones and targeting systems based on artificial intelligence.

Under the concept, if attacked, the allies intend first to halt the advance of the opposing forces and then to deliver an immediate high-precision strike on command posts.

The new doctrine is also meant to push European countries toward a sharp increase in military investment in the purchase of robotic systems. The plan will be presented in Poland on 12 October.