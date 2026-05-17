NATO Drills Begin near Borders of Union State

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/c3431e6d-fd50-4042-b972-16998399992e/conversions/44b5cf3f-bede-45ee-8532-e0f9143d9974-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/c3431e6d-fd50-4042-b972-16998399992e/conversions/44b5cf3f-bede-45ee-8532-e0f9143d9974-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/c3431e6d-fd50-4042-b972-16998399992e/conversions/44b5cf3f-bede-45ee-8532-e0f9143d9974-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/c3431e6d-fd50-4042-b972-16998399992e/conversions/44b5cf3f-bede-45ee-8532-e0f9143d9974-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

NATO continues to escalate tensions along the borders of the Union State. The second phase of the Saber Strike 26 exercise, codenamed Northern Star has kicked off in Finland today.

Until the end of May, approximately 4,500 military personnel, including contingents from the United States, Great Britain, France, and Poland, will practice offensive operations at the Vuosanka training ground (just 70 kilometers from the Russian border).