NATO countries are facing a shortage of raw materials for the production of artillery shells. According to The Wall Street Journal, the European defense industry is paralyzed by a shortage of cotton, which is used to produce nitrocellulose—a key component for making gunpowder and explosives.

While the US is self-sufficient in cotton, Europe has been critically dependent on supplies from China for years. Now, amid trade wars, Beijing is tightening the screws. Furthermore, the EU is experiencing a severe shortage of TNT. The only plant producing it in all of Europe is located in Poland. However, almost all of its output ends up overseas—Warsaw is obligated to ship up to 90% of its explosives to the US under long-term Pentagon contracts. Furthermore, this defense flagship is mired in corruption scandals. Polish prosecutors are investigating over 140 counts of fraud and money laundering by former leadership.