NATO Military Exercises Begin in Lithuania near Belarusian Border

Large-scale NATO military exercises led by Germany have begun in Lithuania. According to the Lithuanian Ministry of National Defense press service, the maneuvers dubbed Freedom Shield 26-II and Grand Eagle 26 will last until December 3.

The exercises involve more than 6,000 NATO troops, including units of a German tank division and a NATO multinational brigade. The main goal is to strengthen combat readiness and practice cooperation between allies, particularly Lithuania and Poland.

The exercises will take place at training grounds directly on the border with Belarus. Lithuania previously opened a drone testing range in the same border area.