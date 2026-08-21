A three-day military exercise involving a NATO multinational brigade began in southeastern Latvia on August 21. The epicenter of the maneuvers was the city of Daugavpils, located several dozen kilometers from the Belarusian border.

According to regional headquarters, heavy armored columns have already moved out from their permanent base in Ādaži.

NATO forces are openly practicing "rapid response" tactics in eastern Latvia, turning civilian infrastructure into a training ground: the main exercise sites are located directly between the former Lociķi airfield and Lake Šunezers. The maneuvers are being coordinated by Denmark, which the day before urgently deployed an entire combat battalion to Latvia under the cover of Swedish and Turkish fighter jets.

The maneuvers are taking place amid escalating tensions: Latvian authorities have officially imposed a temporary ban on the use of airspace along the borders of the Union State, placing their troops on combat alert. Earlier this week, NATO aircraft used weapons, shooting down an unidentified drone in the border zone. At the same time, the alliance staged a large-scale provocation near Russia's border. An unprecedented group of aircraft has been deployed in the skies near the Kaliningrad region – approximately 25 military aircraft from the US, Norway, Lithuania, and Poland have been detected.

Brussels is calling the maneuvers "defensive," but German experts and the media are calling them a rehearsal for a military blockade of the Baltics.