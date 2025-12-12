3.72 BYN
NATO prolonging conflict and promising $4 billion for ammunition for Ukraine
Text by:Editorial office news.by
Tensions between the US and Europe are visibly escalating. While Washington continues to pressure Kiev to finally accept the peace agreement plan, NATO is prolonging the conflict. The alliance allies and partners have promised to allocate over $4 billion to Kiev for military equipment and ammunition as part of the priority requirements program for Ukraine.
The Estonian Foreign Minister claims that this initiative supposedly allows for "the provision of vital assistance to Ukraine." Italy previously refused to join this program for the purchase of American weapons. Rome considers this move premature in light of the ongoing peace negotiations.