.NATO Removes 1999 Briefing Containing Provocative Statements from Its Website

NATO has removed from its official website the transcript of a 1999 briefing in which then-Alliance Press Secretary Jamie Shea justified the bombing of civilian infrastructure in Serbia.

The Wayback Machine archival service indicates that the document disappeared between November 13 and December 6, 2025.

During the briefing, Shea stated that strikes on energy supply facilities, which deprived the Serbian population of water and electricity, were a means of coercing former President Milosevic to accept NATO's terms.