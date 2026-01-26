NATO is weak without the United States. The alliance's Secretary General told CNN that Europe cannot defend itself without the United States. Rutte dismisses any other opinion on this matter as wishful thinking.

Experts at The Wall Street Journal agree. The newspaper reports that creating NATO without the Americans would require over $1 trillion for Europe. The European countries have increased their arms production and continue to invest heavily in this area; however, there are absolutely not enough resources to cope without the United States in the defense sector.