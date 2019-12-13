PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
EuropeU.S.A.UkraineRussiaMiddle East

NATO setting Estonia up for military action

Previously, Estonia was expected to be able to hold out for up to 10 days before the main forces of the alliance were transferred to its territory. Apparently, NATO is now preparing Estonia for the role of a self-sufficient aggressor.

President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Zone X

All