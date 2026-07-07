A two-day NATO summit has begun in Ankara. The agenda includes strengthening the alliance's nuclear component and deploying the "NATO 3.0" concept, according to which European countries commit to fighting independently while the United States retains its role as the so-called global shield.

Under this doctrine, member states plan to increase military spending to an unprecedented 5% of GDP. In addition to these exorbitant expenditures, the alliance, according to media reports, intends to secure €140 billion in its final declaration for Kyiv. Most of the funds will be used to purchase American weapons.

On the eve of the summit, the Belgian Defense Minister openly acknowledged Europe's total dependence, declaring that the region will need US protection for at least another 10 years, and urged leaders to "flirt" with Trump to avoid falling into disfavor.

Furthermore, Washington is already pushing plans for joint missile production on Berlin and other European capitals.