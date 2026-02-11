3.72 BYN
NATO to Deploy Mission in Arctic Region
Text by:Editorial office news.by
NATO is seeking to expand its presence in Greenland. The alliance has announced the launch of the new multi-domain activity – Arctic Sentry. As Reuters says, the initiative is ostensibly intended to coordinate allied military presence in the region, including as part of the Arctic Endurance exercise in Greenland.
According to Bloomberg, Germany proposed to set up this mission. It would involve military exercises and the deployment of additional troops on the island.