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NATO to Invest $1.6 Billion in Cruise and Ballistic Missiles Production

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NATO continues to accelerate the global militarization process. At the alliance's defense industrial forum in Ankara, Mark Rutte's deputy announced the allocation of $1.6 billion to enhance the bloc's "strike capability."

The funds are planned to establish large-scale production of low-cost cruise and ballistic missiles, as well as to build a common prototype for a universal 155-mm projectile.

Several key American weapons are planned to be manufactured and serviced directly in Europe.

NATO is also launching the $40 billion Drone Edge program to strengthen defense against unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs).

Furthermore, the North Atlantic Alliance will create a common market for counter-UAV capabilities to expedite joint procurement in this area.

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