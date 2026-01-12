3.70 BYN
2.93 BYN
3.42 BYN
NATO to Start Patrolling Baltic Ahead of Schedule
Text by:Editorial office news.by
The North Atlantic Alliance has requested Turkey to deploy F-16 fighter jets ahead of schedule to patrol the Baltic airspace, Bloomberg reports.
NATO already has an agreement to deploy Turkish aircraft to Romania from December 2026 to March 2027. However, according to the agency, the alliance plans to conduct a rotation in Estonia from August to December. The reason cited is an unspecified "airspace violation." Ankara has not yet responded.