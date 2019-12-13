NATO not ready to send soldiers to Ukraine

NATO is tired of talks about sending Western troops to the territory of Ukraine. The Italian edition of Corriere della Sera reports that at the upcoming summit of the alliance may approve a declaration with the refusal of direct intervention in the Ukrainian conflict. "No boots on the ground", according to the publication, this is one of the key phrases in the draft document. Recall, the next NATO meeting will be held in early July in Washington. As promised by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, it will be the most ambitious since the Cold War.