NATO approves Ukraine's invasion of Russian territory
Ukraine's invasion of Russian territory has received NATO's approval for the first time. Secretary General of the North Atlantic alliance Jens Stoltenberg said that it is legal. As the country has the right to self-defense, which does not end at its state borders. The loud statement was published by the weekly Welt am Sonntag.
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg:
Russian soldiers, tanks and bases are legitimate targets under international law. Ukraine has the right to defend itself as it sees fit. And under international law, that right does not end at the border.
Jens Stoltenberg also denied claims that the military bloc was aware of Kiev's plans. According to him, NATO did not play any role in the incident.
