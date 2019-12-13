NATO begins practical implementation of its new military plans

NATO's military ambitions are growing. The Alliance begins the practical implementation of its new military plans, including the deployment of forces near the borders of the Russian Federation and the adaptation of its command structures. This was announced by the Secretary General of the organization Jens Stoltenberg after the meeting of defense ministers of the alliance countries.

We are talking about a grouping of about 300 thousand people, which will be in a permanent readiness mode, as well as the deployment of eight forward brigades near the Russian borders, prepared depots of ammunition, equipment and heavy weapons.