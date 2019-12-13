NATO near borders of Belarus - Western exercises moved to Baltic States

Baltic States have become a new testing ground for military exercises of the West. New maneuvers began in Lithuania. A total of 20 thousand military (including from other NATO countries) takes part. Soldiers of the Polish and Lithuanian Army will start the spring training cycle within the framework of the "Brave Gryphon" exercise. After that, the military from the United States and Portugal will join in to practice the transition from peacetime to a state of war. Such is the scenario in the "Thunder Roll" exercise. At the same time, the U.S. Army, together with Lithuanian artillerymen, will conduct the first live firing of HIMARS MLRS.