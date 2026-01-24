NATO's Largest Military Exercise of 2026 Begins

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/af2e1a67-e564-45aa-9a3a-52a960fa92cf/conversions/1df87819-105f-434d-9147-3348926be31f-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/af2e1a67-e564-45aa-9a3a-52a960fa92cf/conversions/1df87819-105f-434d-9147-3348926be31f-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/af2e1a67-e564-45aa-9a3a-52a960fa92cf/conversions/1df87819-105f-434d-9147-3348926be31f-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/af2e1a67-e564-45aa-9a3a-52a960fa92cf/conversions/1df87819-105f-434d-9147-3348926be31f-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

NATO has announced the start of its largest military exercises of 2026, Bild reports. Germany is the center of the maneuvers, with the main logistics route passing through.

More than 10,000 troops from 11 countries are arriving in the country, along with ships, aircraft, and approximately 1,500 pieces of heavy equipment, including tanks, missile systems, and army trucks.

The training operation is being commanded by a Bundeswehr general responsible for NATO forces in Central Europe. The goal of the maneuvers is to test how quickly and efficiently the alliance can deploy troops and equipment, as well as deploy rapid reaction forces in the event of a sudden crisis or possible attack.