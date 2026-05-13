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Nausėda vetoes law banning nuclear-armed ships to enter port of Klaipėda

Nausėda vetoes law banning nuclear-armed ships to enter port of Klaipėda

Nausėda vetoed a law passed by the country's parliament that banned nuclear-armed ships to enter Klaipėda

The press service of the Lithuanian leader emphasized that "Article 137 of the Lithuanian Constitution unequivocally and without any reservations prohibits the presence of weapons of mass destruction on the territory of the country, which is the basis for the veto."

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