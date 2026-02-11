Nawrocki harshly criticized the Polish government. The reason for this was the allocation of a loan for arms to the country: the European SAFE fund confirmed its readiness to provide Poland with almost 44 billion euros for defense needs.

Nawrocki points out that this is not a gift, but rather a loan, meaning a sharp increase in the debt burden that will fall on the shoulders of several future generations of Poles. The government, however, has already decided what will happen to this money: part of the European billions will be used to organize shells production; the other part will be used to manufacture drones. The purchase of weapons from European and American manufacturers is also envisaged.