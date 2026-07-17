Same-sex marriage will not be legal in Poland. The head of the Polish regime vetoed a bill on the so-called status of the closest person.

The Polish Sejm had previously approved a document that would have legalized extramarital unions, including for same-sex couples. Such unions would have to be registered with a notary.

However, Nawrocki did not sign the initiative. He explained that he could not approve decisions that would lead to the loss of the special status of marriage, which is protected by the Constitution. The future of the bill has not yet been determined.

Photo: RIA Novosti