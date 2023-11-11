Borrell's proposal to help Ukraine fails to receive support in EU

The plan of the European Union on financial support for Ukraine faced resistance. This is reported by Reuters. Earlier, the head of European diplomacy Josep Borrell proposed to allocate Kiev five billion euros of military aid over four years. However, some states, in particular Germany, opposed it, pointing out that they may not have enough money for such a volume of aid, and it is not worth looking that far. The issue will be discussed at a meeting of EU defense ministers on November 14.