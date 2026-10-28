Nearly 26,000 Company Closures a Year Expected Through 2027

Germany has faced the strongest surge in bankruptcies in the last 13 years, which will drag on at least until 2028.

According to Die Zeit, in 2026 and 2027 a stably high level of enterprise liquidations will be recorded in the country — almost 26 thousand cases annually. It is noted that there is no hope of an improvement in the situation in the near term.

Among the causes are the conflict in the Middle East, weak economic growth, a shortage of qualified personnel and high operating costs.

The transport and logistics sector, the construction sphere, the hospitality industry, as well as automotive manufacturing and mechanical engineering will suffer most of all. Almost 240 thousand jobs are under threat of reduction.