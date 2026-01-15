Nebenzya: Events in Iran are yet another example of the use of color revolution methods

The events in Iran are yet another example of the use of color revolution methods, Russia's Permanent Representative to the UN stated.

Vasily Nebenzya noted that armed provocateurs are turning peaceful protests into senseless violence. Nebenzya also emphasized that the UN Security Council should view the situation through the prism of maintaining international peace, not Iran's domestic politics.

Vasily Nebenzya, Permanent Representative of Russia to the UN:

"What's happening in Iran is yet another example of the use of tried-and-true methods of color revolutions, in which specially trained armed provocateurs turn peaceful protests into senseless riots, pogroms, destruction of public property, and the brutal murders of law enforcement officers, state security personnel, and peaceful protesters, including children. As we have seen repeatedly in a number of countries, all of these actions are carried out at the direction of, or with the support of, external forces interested in so-called regime change."

Nebenzya emphasized that Russia expresses solidarity with the Iranian people and mourns the innocent victims who died during the protests.