Negative Record: 923 Companies Declare Bankruptcy in Sweden

In Sweden, 923 companies have declared bankruptcy, representing a 13% increase compared to the same month in 2024. This marks the highest number for March since 1994.

The hospitality and restaurant sectors, as well as construction and retail, have been particularly hard-hit. Additionally, in March, the electric vehicle battery manufacturer Northvolt and several of its subsidiaries announced insolvency. Their combined turnover exceeded 500 million dollars, and they employed nearly 5,000 people.