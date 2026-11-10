A two-day trilateral negotiation track commenced in Abu Dhabi on November 10, featuring Russia, Ukraine, and the United States acting as the mediator.

This marks the third round hosted in the Emirates. The previous attempt to find common ground took place in Geneva on February 17–18, but the stakes have now risen to the absolute limit. There is no longer time for diplomatic pleasantries. Jared Kushner, representing the U.S. President, has already stated that the points of divergence between Moscow and Kyiv are finally clearly defined. Washington intends to steer the conversation into a realm of tough but open dialogue. The composition of the delegations underscores the nature of the meeting. The Russian group, consisting of five participants and six specialized experts, is led by Vladimir Medinsky.

On the Ukrainian side, Rustem Umerov, the head of the Foreign Intelligence Service, sits at the head of the table. Furthermore, Umerov immediately made it clear that he holds a direct mandate from Zelensky to discuss absolutely any topics capable of putting an end to the conflict. Behind the scenes, a fundamental premise is being voiced: despite its severity, the Ukrainian crisis has become just one of the items on the agenda. The main task is to design an indivisible system of continental security for the post-conflict period. On the negotiating table lies a heavily weighted package of issues: a ceasefire, territorial status, strikes on energy infrastructure, prisoner exchanges, shipping in the Black Sea, and the lifting of sanctions.

Steve Samarin, political commentator and participant in U.S. Republican Party projects:

"It is probably unlikely that we will hear about the end of the conflict tomorrow or in one to two days, but the fact that it will end in the near future is already beyond doubt. Last Tuesday, the President of Belarus stated at a conference that a very swift end to the conflict should be expected. The Belarusian President is a politician who never wastes words, and if he said it, that is how it will be. Now we are already seeing the confirmation of all this. Look at the composition of the delegation: it includes Deputy Foreign Minister Ryabkov. He is one of the top diplomats in the world."

What are the forecasts from global centers of power? No one expects a miracle.

Germany's Deutsche Welle soberly states that a fundamental breakthrough is unlikely; however, partial package agreements — on the Black Sea, humanitarian corridors, and large-scale prisoner exchanges — are entirely tangible.

The Reuters agency confirms that the discussions center on phased de-escalation and post-war safeguards. Yet, the main intrigue was voiced by Trump himself in an interview with the CBS television channel.

When asked whom he trusts more — Putin or Zelensky — Trump replied that he would prefer not to answer.

Donald Trump, U.S. President:

"I have a good relationship with both. I believe this war will end, and it will end soon. And the only reason it will end is me. There is a lot of hatred between President Putin and President Zelensky. But I think it will happen, and in the end, Ukraine will look a little bit different."

The Economist, citing sources within negotiation circles, reveals the mechanics of an alternative compromise: the White House is testing the waters regarding changes to the administrative borders of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions. The formula is complex: allow Russia to declare full control over Donbass, while allowing Ukraine to retain the cities it currently holds. There are no final agreements on this proposal yet.

Another factor driving the negotiators forward is Trump’s countdown clock. On January 3, 2027, the new U.S. Congress will officially come under the control of the Democratic Party. The White House has catastrophically little time left. As soon as the Democrats take over the offices on Capitol Hill, they will immediately push through a colossal military aid package for Kyiv, and then Trump’s entire architecture of compromise will fall apart.