Negotiations between representatives of Russia and United States commence in Istanbul
Negotiations between representatives of Russia and the United States regarding the operational issues faced by their respective embassies began at the residence of the American Consul General in Istanbul. This information was reported by BELTA, citing TASS.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, in announcing the meeting, expressed hope that the discussions would clarify how swiftly and effectively both sides could address their pressing concerns. He noted that "high-level diplomats and experts would be convened to examine systemic issues."
Earlier, the U.S. State Department indicated that political or security matters would not be on the agenda for these negotiations.