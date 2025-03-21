Watch onlineTV Programm
Negotiations between US and Ukraine taking place in Saudi Arabia

As reported by the head of Ukraine's Ministry of Defense, the meeting precedes discussions scheduled for tomorrow between delegations from the United States and Russia.

The primary focus of these discussions is on establishing a partial ceasefire as well as the resumption of the grain deal, a fact that has been confirmed by the Kremlin.