Following talks in Brussels, European Union leaders failed to reach an agreement on the parameters of the EU’s next multiannual financial framework (a seven-year budget), though they still aim to finalize it by the end of this year, TASS reported, citing a statement made by German Chancellor Friedrich Merz at a press conference following the EU summit.

"We held intensive discussions on the EU’s next multiannual financial framework, no less than expected. We have to admit that views on how it should be structured still diverge sharply. At this stage of the negotiations, this comes as no surprise," Merz said. He acknowledged that it would take time and a great deal of goodwill to bridge the currently wide gaps between the various positions.

The German Chancellor noted that the negotiations on the EU budget are taking place "in a completely new era." "For that reason, we have not yet reached a final decision today. This comes as no surprise, [and] I did not expect anything else," Merz remarked, adding that EU leaders are set to resume negotiations on December 17. According to him, a final round will take place shortly, during which European Council President António Costa will summarize the discussions before the participants depart. EU leaders do not plan to continue the negotiations on Friday.