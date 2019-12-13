3.42 RUB
3.33 USD
3.63 EUR
PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Illegal export of grain from Ukraine - "independent state" loses billions of hryvnias
Ukraine admitted that most of the cereals are exported illegally. "Gray" export goes by rail, sea and trucks.
According to the Prosecutor General's office of Ukraine, unscrupulous enterprises export 40% of grain without paying taxes and return of foreign currency earnings, because of this the country loses billions of hryvnias.
President
All
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All