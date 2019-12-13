German farmers announce new march on Berlin!

The first columns are expected in the German capital in the evening local time. Social networks are being taken over by a call that says it's time for Germans to leave their comfort zone and march to the capital to no longer allow themselves to be held back. Protests by agriculturalists have not subsided since the beginning of the year. The discontent was led by the government's decision to abolish tax breaks on agricultural transportation and diesel fuel for farmers. Such a measure, according to Scholz, should help at least a little to close a hole of 17 billion euros in the country's budget, created by anti-Russian sanctions and aid to Kiev.