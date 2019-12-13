PoliticsSocietyPresidentEconomyHealthCultureRegionsIncidentsTechnologySportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
German farmers storm Stuttgart

German farmers are launching new protests. Two hundred tractors stopped traffic for several hours on the autobahn leading to Stuttgart, the capital of the federal state of Baden-Württemberg.

Police efforts cleared the traffic jam, but the farmers headed to Stuttgart, where more than 2,000 tractors are expected to arrive for a demonstration against the removal of subsidies. On the approaches to the city also traffic jams.

Earlier, in order to save money, the German authorities decided to deprive farmers of discounts on diesel, as well as tax benefits.

