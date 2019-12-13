3.42 RUB
3.34 USD
3.57 EUR
PoliticsSocietyPresidentEconomyHealthCultureRegionsIncidentsTechnologySportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
German farmers storm Stuttgart
German farmers are launching new protests. Two hundred tractors stopped traffic for several hours on the autobahn leading to Stuttgart, the capital of the federal state of Baden-Württemberg.
Police efforts cleared the traffic jam, but the farmers headed to Stuttgart, where more than 2,000 tractors are expected to arrive for a demonstration against the removal of subsidies. On the approaches to the city also traffic jams.
Earlier, in order to save money, the German authorities decided to deprive farmers of discounts on diesel, as well as tax benefits.
President
All
Lukashenko's Action Plan and Bilateral Talks at Global Forum in Baku
President of Belarus reproaches UN Secretariat in brutal bureaucracy
Leaders of Belarus and Zimbabwe discuss number of issues in developing bilateral cooperation
What are Lukashenko’s proposals to improve Belarusian-Serbian relations?
Politics
All
Society
All
Mendkovich on climate agenda: The West is looking for new ways for colonizing new states
500 cars on Belarusian-Polish border - Belarusian border guards point to increase in the queue
Regulations for ensuring nuclear and radiation safety approved in Belarus
Cyberattacks on rise: Belarus among top 3 most attacked CIS countries
In the world
All
Regions
All
Incidents
All