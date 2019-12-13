German schoolchildren glorify Hitler

A scandal in Germany. German schoolchildren visited the memorial and Museum Auschwitz-Birkenau. However, the lesson was not learned - in the Internet appeared in the video on which five participants of the excursion make Nazi greeting in a hotel room in Krakow. Before that, they had watched videos on YouTube, including Hitler's speech. The participants of the disgraceful prank were punished and the young Nazis were instructed to prepare a research project on the crimes of the Nazi regime. But another thing is clear: this is the logical outcome of the course of glorification of Nazism in a number of European countries.