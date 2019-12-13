3.43 RUB
German Leopard, American Abrams and British Mastiff. NATO trophy hardware exhibited on Poklonnaya Hill in Moscow
May is a victorious month. The sacred date for many peoples is very close. And it would seem that a lot of time has passed since the World War II, and the meaning of the confrontation and the fight for our values - are relevant.
NATO trophy hardware was exhibited on Poklonnaya Hill in Moscow. In total, there are more than 30 exhibits. In a real battle, the miracle of Western technology turned out not so durable. Now this iron will become a museum exhibit and Russia's signal to the West - don't play with fire and don't pump Ukraine with weapons.
The delivery of Leopard to Moscow resembled a special operation, sometimes with a risk to life. First, under fire, the tank was taken out of the battlefield near Avdeevka. Then it was transported by rail to the Russian capital, and then brought by special vehicles late at night to Poklonnaya Hill.
Leopard 2 is Germany's main battle tank. Due to its characteristics (high firepower, firing accuracy and good defense) it is in great demand on the export market. Today it is in service with 14 European countries. And more than 200 similar tanks have been delivered to Ukraine.
