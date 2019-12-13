3.42 RUB
3.34 USD
3.57 EUR
Germans pick fight in queue for food - about 100 people involved in brawl
In Europe, the economic situation is getting worse. Germany, according to the assessment of the Bundesbank, has already entered the process of recession. The unemployment rate in the country has reached the maximum for 2.5 years - almost 6%. At the same time, numerous refugees continue to claim social benefits.
It is getting to the point that people are literally fighting for a piece of bread. In Berlin, a conflict broke out in a queue for food, which turned into a massacre. About 100 people were involved in the fight. The same number of police arrived to calm the crowd. Three people were injured.
In France, migrants broke into a construction site
A riot was staged in France. On the outskirts of Paris, activists advocating the rights of the homeless, entered the closed territory of the future sports facility and began to shout slogans in support of illegal builders.
The fact is that people without documents are involved in the construction of the stadium for the Olympics in 2024 in order to cheapen the process. The protesters demanded to stop the exploitation machine and legalize the workers. "No documents - no Olympics," reads one of the slogans.
