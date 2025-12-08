3.78 BYN
Neo-Nazi torchlight procession sanctioned by police took place in Stockholm
Text by:Editorial office news.by
Neo-Nazi march in Sweden - far-right activists staged a torchlight procession. The event was approved by the police. About 150 people participated in the march.
The Stockholm municipality attempted to appeal the Interior Ministry's decision to ban neo-Nazis from desecrating the city's streets, but the local authorities' protest was not upheld.
As the march progressed through the city, violence erupted repeatedly, and clashes broke out. Demonstrators attempted to break through police barriers, and 15 people were detained.