3.42 RUB
3.33 USD
3.63 EUR
Several Russian regions attacked by drones
On the night of August 3, several Russian regions were attacked by drones. In Orel, 2 drones hit an apartment building, 3 more were shot down. The fire was localized, there were no casualties.
Rostov Region was under massive attack - 55 drones struck. In Kamensky and Morozovsky districts, warehouses caught fire as a result of the attacks. Six drones were shot down over the Kursk Region. In the Belgorod Region after the drone attack there was a fire at an oil depot, which they managed to extinguish.
