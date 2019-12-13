Several Russian regions attacked by drones

On the night of August 3, several Russian regions were attacked by drones. In Orel, 2 drones hit an apartment building, 3 more were shot down. The fire was localized, there were no casualties.

Rostov Region was under massive attack - 55 drones struck. In Kamensky and Morozovsky districts, warehouses caught fire as a result of the attacks. Six drones were shot down over the Kursk Region. In the Belgorod Region after the drone attack there was a fire at an oil depot, which they managed to extinguish.