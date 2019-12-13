3.40 RUB
Despite sanctions, U.S. continues to buy enriched uranium from Russia
The U.S., despite sanctions, continues to buy enriched uranium from Russia, spending a billion dollars annually. In June alone, two ships with Russian raw materials will be unloaded at U.S. ports. The New York Times reports that about a third of the uranium in U.S. nuclear power plants comes from Russia, with the rest coming from Europe.
According to the newspaper, Russian uranium is the basis for over 50% of the non-emission energy produced in the United States. So the loud statements about breaking economic ties with Moscow only work for Europe. Germany is already sinking into recession without cheap Russian energy.
The intensification of NATO exercises in our region requires analysis. Almost 30 warships are curren
International Military-Scientific Conference considers how to respond to modern challenges
US decision to supply anti-personnel mines to Ukraine is another violation of the balance of power
Belarus and Russia Sign Agreements in Transport Development
