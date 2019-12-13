The U.S., despite sanctions, continues to buy enriched uranium from Russia, spending a billion dollars annually. In June alone, two ships with Russian raw materials will be unloaded at U.S. ports. The New York Times reports that about a third of the uranium in U.S. nuclear power plants comes from Russia, with the rest coming from Europe.



According to the newspaper, Russian uranium is the basis for over 50% of the non-emission energy produced in the United States. So the loud statements about breaking economic ties with Moscow only work for Europe. Germany is already sinking into recession without cheap Russian energy.

