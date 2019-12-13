No clarity about composition of Ukrainian delegation at talks with Russia

The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry has already denied reports that the Ukrainian delegation at the talks will be represented by deputy head of the ministry Nikolai Tochitsky. The Ukrainian delegation has not yet reported any details about its composition.



The Russian delegation left Minsk for the Gomel Region an hour and a half ago. According to the head of the mission, Assistant to the President Vladimir Medinsky, every hour and every minute is dear when it comes to saving human lives.



Venislavsky, a Verkhovna Rada deputy from the "Servant of the People" party, said that the Kiev delegation had already headed to the Belarusian border for negotiations.



