Netanyahu Presses Trump for Strikes on Iran as Friction Mounts Over Middle East Strategy

Strategic disagreements are intensifying between Washington and Tel Aviv due to the White House's reluctance to immediately plunge back into large-scale military actions in the Middle East. As reported by Axios, US President Donald Trump recently held a tense, high-stakes telephone conversation with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Pressure for Post-Election Strikes

According to sources cited by the publication, the Israeli Prime Minister is exerting significant pressure on the American leader. Netanyahu is demanding the resumption of intensive bombing campaigns and a decisive, devastating strike against Iran immediately following the upcoming November US congressional elections. However, Trump's current hesitation and inclination to give diplomatic avenues a chance have sparked profound concern within Netanyahu's cabinet.

Washington’s Dual-Track Framework

The US President is reportedly operating along two parallel strategic tracks. While the Pentagon continues comprehensive planning and logistics preparation for a potential military campaign, the White House is simultaneously attempting to revitalize the stalled negotiation process. To this end, Washington has dispatched official diplomatic proposals to Tehran utilizing Qatar as an intermediary.

Tehran Signals Readiness

Concurrently, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi confirmed that indirect consultations between the two nations remain ongoing through third-party channels. The top Iranian diplomat emphasized that while the Islamic Republic hopes the White House will choose a rational, diplomatic path, Iran’s armed forces remain fully mobilized and prepared for any military scenario.