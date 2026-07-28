The Israeli Prime Minister is planning to present updated intelligence on Iran at a meeting with the US President on July 28.

According to N-12 television, Tel Aviv is allegedly carrying evidence that Tehran is urgently rebuilding its military potential and pursuing a nuclear bomb. Netanyahu's main goal is to convince the White House of the falsity of Iran's assurances during the negotiations and to highlight the modernization of its missile systems, journalists explain.

The Israeli Prime Minister previously stated that the upcoming meeting with Trump would be his eighth, noting that no other world leader has met with the US President so often.