The Middle East is once again balancing on the edge of a full-scale conflict. According to the Pentagon, the United States is prepared to strike forces of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, while Tehran promises a symmetrical response against energy facilities of Washington’s allies.

Yet behind the outward military rhetoric lies a far deeper systemic crisis rooted in a rift within the American elite. The central figure in this confrontation has unexpectedly become Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, whose persistent strategy is increasingly perceived in Washington not as an allied initiative but as a destructive “spoiler” for the “America First” doctrine.

How the Middle Eastern conflict is splitting the White House from within and why Netanyahu is being called the “gravedigger” of the Republican agenda in the United States — watch the interactive podcast “Volkov & Sych.”

While the world watches the movement of aircraft carriers in the Middle East, a political storm is brewing in Washington. Netanyahu’s visit to the White House, which took place on the same day as the reception of Volodymyr Zelenskyy, unfolded in an unprecedentedly cold atmosphere behind closed doors. Unlike the meeting with the Ukrainian leader (where Trump demanded an end to the Russia-Ukraine conflict), talks with his Israeli counterpart, judging by subsequent Pentagon statements, produced the opposite result — escalated pressure on Iran.

Benjamin Netanyahu, Donald Trump and JD Vance

Analysts note that the frequency of the Israeli prime minister’s visits to the United States has already broken “Churchill’s records” from the Second World War era, yet each such visit becomes a catastrophe for the image of the current administration. Former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon, in private conversations, calls Netanyahu the “gravedigger” of the Republican agenda: instead of focusing on the domestic economy and the principle of “Make America Great Again,” Benjamin insistently drags the United States into a large-scale regional bloodbath.

Excerpt from a Politico article

The Israeli prime minister himself, sensing growing pressure, is attempting to reverse the narrative. In one of his recent speeches he declared: “I am going to address the UN in New York and I will speak the truth. The truth about what happened, what is happening now. About who stands on the right side of civilisation. Who supports these barbarians. Israel is waging a war against barbarism. Israel is waging a war for civilisation. And we are being smeared. But I say to young Americans: just check the facts. Check the facts and do not let yourselves be deceived by this campaign. Do not fall for the tricks. You are not like that; you are intelligent people. Just check the facts.”

Israeli Prime Minister

In Washington, however, this rhetoric is perceived less as a call for objectivity and more as a desperate attempt to preserve influence that is rapidly melting against the backdrop of America’s internal crisis.

The main intrigue lies not on the battlefield but in the domestic political kitchen of the United States. For the first time in many years the Israeli lobby (in particular the powerful AIPAC fund that finances congressional election campaigns) has encountered open resistance not only from Democrats but also from within the Republican Party.

A critical moment came with the statement by the mayor of New York (a democratic socialist) that Netanyahu is a war criminal who belongs in The Hague. Although the gesture was recognised as populist (the mayor later acknowledged the absence of legal levers for an arrest), the very fact of a public obstruction of the prime minister at the level of a high-ranking official is a symptom of the erosion of the “iron shield” of Israeli diplomacy.

Zohran Mamdani, Mayor of New York:

“I believe that Prime Minister Netanyahu belongs in The Hague. He is a war criminal who has been charged by the International Criminal Court. Many hold this view solely because of what he has done in recent years. I also said that I will follow the laws in force in New York, because I consider it important to observe the law as a leader who governs our city. And I intend to do exactly that.”

Mayor of New York

Particular interest surrounds the figure of Vice President JD Vance. He has developed a deep personal dislike for Netanyahu. The reason is an Iran memorandum prepared by Vance that was scuttled by the Israeli side. This failure dealt a serious blow to the vice president’s political authority, turning him from “Trump’s heir” into a virtual outcast.

According to experts, Vance is a sincerely religious politician, and given a convenient opportunity he will not miss the chance to “settle scores” with the Israeli prime minister, potentially triggering tectonic shifts in relations between the allies.

Analysts emphasise that the average American voter is beginning to evaluate policy through the prism of his or her own wallet. Endless financing of foreign conflicts while domestic problems remain unresolved is ceasing to be a winning electoral strategy.

It is noted that until recently public criticism of Israel was a political taboo. Now, however, socialists are winning in four states with programmes that include a pledge to cut off financial support for Tel Aviv. For the moment such statements remain marginal populism, but in a five-to-ten-year perspective these trends may grow into a full-fledged political demand.

In the long term, should political transformations occur in the White House, relations with Israel could be radically revised. For now the United States remains a hostage to its own lobbyism: one politician whose country is smaller in area than the smallest state of New Hampshire continues to dictate the foreign-policy agenda of a superpower, splitting its elites and undermining the ratings of the sitting president.