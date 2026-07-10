Watch onlineTV Programm
PoliticsEconomyPresidentSocietyIn the worldRegionsCultureIncidentsHealthSportTechnologyHorizon
EuropeU.S.A.RussiaUkraineMiddle East

Netherlands calls on Europe to strike further inside Russia

media img

The Dutch Prime Minister called on European countries to increase support for Kyiv so that it could more actively launch strikes deep into Russian territory.

The cynicism of the situation lies in the fact that the Netherlands itself is washing its hands of the matter. Earlier, the Kingdom's Ministry of Defense officially announced a complete halt to direct military aid to Ukraine, citing the exhaustion of its own reserves.

Разделы:

In the worldEuropeRussia
x

More stories