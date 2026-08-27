New Hungarian Government Liquidates Funds Linked to Orbán’s Fidesz

The new government of Hungary has decided to liquidate several large funds and public organizations linked to the opposition party Fidesz — Hungarian Civic Alliance, headed by former Prime Minister Viktor Orbán. This was announced by current Prime Minister Péter Magyar, TASS reports.

“The Mathias Corvinus Collegium (MCC), the Lajos Batthyány Foundation, which finances structures connected with the Fidesz party, and János Áder’s organization Blue Planet, which spends state funds, will cease their existence on 31 August. The state will take over the performance of the corresponding public functions, and state assets and funds will be returned to the Hungarian people,” Magyar stated in a video address on his Facebook page.

The scientific-educational institution Mathias Corvinus Collegium was considered a cadre forge for the previous government of the country and was under the patronage of political adviser and namesake of the former prime minister Balázs Orbán. MCC had its own fund from which various social and political projects were financed. For the same purposes the Batthyány Foundation was used, which in recent years became a major financial and ideological center of the right-conservative forces. The environmental organization Blue Planet was created by former President of Hungary Áder, who is a long-time associate of Viktor Orbán and together with him stood at the origins of Fidesz.

After coming to power following the parliamentary elections of 12 April, the new government of Hungary headed by Magyar repeatedly noted that organizations connected with Fidesz, including MCC and the Blue Planet fund, received unjustifiably large state financing and disposed of significant state property. For its part Fidesz, which passed into opposition after the defeat in the elections, stated that the current authorities are conducting a targeted campaign for its gradual destruction, seeking to liquidate their main political opponents.