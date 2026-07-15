New Language Restriction in Estonia: Russian Dubbing Prohibited in Cinemas

Estonia has found yet another “threat” to national security by prohibiting the dubbing of most films into Russian. Cinemas have been effectively barred from showing foreign new releases in the familiar voice-over for a third of the population.

Adult Russian-speaking viewers are now offered either the original sound with Estonian subtitles or to skip cinema visits altogether. A small exception has been made only for children’s and family content, where dubbing has been retained for the time being.

Cinema operators already predict a sharp drop in attendance, but the Estonian authorities appear completely unconcerned about the losses to their own business.