The closer Christmas approaches, the less joy Europeans feel: instead of mulled wine, the bitterness of bills, and instead of songs about "silent nights," there are loud news stories about rising prices and cuts to social programs. Prices in stores are breaking records, so people are adopting a new tradition – counting their change and reminiscing about the taste of holiday dishes.

The Christmas miracle has become a thing of the past, as instead of thinking about gifts and the warmth of loved ones, everyone is thinking about how to survive until January, pay their electricity bills, and avoid becoming the subject of yet another report about the victims of the crisis. How holiday hopes are fading along with the lights – read the "Full Europa" column.

The rapidly approaching Christmas brings Europeans a season of miracles and price tags that involuntarily lower their spirits. Street shop windows sparkle like coins, the coins of which are dwindling in wallets. While Brussels is pondering how best to help Ukrainians, most Europeans are discussing economic news that will make even the baldest of heads stand on end.

The new reality in the Old World is saving on everything with the arrival of cold weather, and the holidays are now forcing people to count every penny. In Germany, according to surveys, 33% of residents plan to spend less on Christmas gifts than in 2024 due to rising prices, and 19% plan to buy no gifts at all. Germans are also in no rush to plan celebrations in restaurants, leaving food service owners nervously calculating lost profits and dreaming of the miracle of free rent.

Jules Winfield, restaurant owner (Germany):

"The situation for restaurants in Berlin is very serious right now. We're facing a lot of problems due to rising rents, and local produce is very expensive. Energy costs are high, staffing and tax expenses are rising, and on top of that, we're losing a lot of customers."

Mathematics is in demand not only among ordinary citizens but also among politicians. Some German cities have decided to forgo traditional holiday lighting. Municipalities and trade associations cannot afford such expenses. Many Christmas markets have also been closed, as the new safety regulations have proven unaffordable for organizers. And where funds were found, the beauty of Christmas trees and garlands was overshadowed by concrete barriers and a huge police presence.

In Latvia, the decision was made to deprive people of a traditional winter pastime. Due to high costs, the country has begun to refuse to flood skating rinks, citing concerns about citizens' wallets, claiming that the price of skating rink admission under current conditions would be simply exorbitant. However, residents are already struggling with entertainment – ​​they are increasingly faced with the choice of what else to give up due to rising prices.

The situation is no better in Poland. There, food prices are also breaking all records. The average cost of a basic grocery basket has crossed a significant psychological barrier, exceeding 100 zlotys (or $28). This situation is forcing consumers to reconsider their habits, opting for cheaper or discounted goods. Even sweets, which once helped them forget their problems, at least for a while, now seem like a luxury. Chocolate has become the new status symbol – almost like an iPhone, only tastier.

As a result, the level of Euroscepticism in Poland has reached unprecedented levels. The country is rapidly losing its status as one of the most pro-European states: support for membership in the bloc has plummeted from a record 92% in 2022 to barely over 60%. What was once created to unite nations is now rapidly dividing them. Europe has destroyed its own economies and, showing no signs of abating, is hurtling toward suicide.

Luke Gromen, American financial analyst:

"I'm shocked by how irrationally Europe has behaved over the past 15 years. The solution is very simple: buy gas from Russia, then increase the share of nuclear energy, get cheap energy, combine this with enormous engineering potential, a high-quality consumer base, global connections forged over centuries of colonial history, and expand these trade relations. They had all this right before their eyes, and they simply threw it away."