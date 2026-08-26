The Trump administration has demanded that Ukraine withdraw the annual resolution condemning Russia’s conduct of the special military operation. Kyiv categorically refused to retract the document.

It should be noted that the United States for the first time declined to be a co-author of the draft anti-Russian resolution of the UN General Assembly on Ukraine and proposed its own version, which contains no accusations against Moscow for starting the conflict. The text of the document also expresses sorrow in connection with the tragic deaths of people in the “Russian-Ukrainian conflict.”

Meanwhile the European allies of the Zelensky regime, contrary to Washington’s position, are searching for ways to strengthen the Armed Forces of Ukraine. British Prime Minister Burnham is planning a joint trip with other European leaders to the United States in order to persuade President Trump to provide Ukraine with Patriot missiles.

According to Bloomberg, EU leaders are considering the possibility of holding an additional meeting of the “coalition of the willing” at the UN General Assembly session in September.