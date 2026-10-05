New Zealand has rejected a proposal to join the Defence, Security and Resilience Bank (DSRB), an entity being established under Canadian leadership to finance the militarization of NATO member states. TASS reports this news.

"Evidence suggests that the defense industry would benefit more from measures that improve market opportunities than from the creation of a dedicated defense financing mechanism," the broadcaster RNZ quoted a statement from the country's Foreign Ministry as saying.

According to the Foreign Ministry's assessment, the initial contribution for New Zealand to join the DSRB would be approximately $56 million, with potential for further costs to rise significantly. New Zealand reportedly communicated its decision to Canada in late August. New Zealand is not a NATO member.

It was previously reported that Albania, Belgium, Greece, Canada, Latvia, Luxembourg, Romania, Turkey, and Ukraine had announced their readiness to participate in establishing the DSRB. The financial consortium will be headquartered in Montreal, and its goal is to raise up to $134 billion to finance military projects.